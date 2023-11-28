Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,958. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

