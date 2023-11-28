Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

KGC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 12,283,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,511,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 92,906 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,467 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

