Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

