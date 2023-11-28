Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
KRG opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.