KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 56.4% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in KLA by 35.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $552.37. 166,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $562.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.