Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down €0.22 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.16 ($32.04). 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.84. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €28.27 ($31.07) and a twelve month high of €35.51 ($39.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

