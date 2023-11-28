Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down €0.22 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.16 ($32.04). 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.84. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €28.27 ($31.07) and a twelve month high of €35.51 ($39.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
