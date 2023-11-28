Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 5,195.5% in November

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 5,195.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
