KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,522,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 18,839,762 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.02.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,970,000 after buying an additional 1,458,821 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 418,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,689,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,995,000 after purchasing an additional 624,858 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

