Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 10%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 34,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 115,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Kropz Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.37. The company has a market cap of £12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

