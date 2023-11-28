Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.16

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kumba Iron Ore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 2.9 %

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

