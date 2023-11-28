Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

