Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $618,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

