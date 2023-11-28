Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 502.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.