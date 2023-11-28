Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

