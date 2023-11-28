Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 5,498 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,825. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

