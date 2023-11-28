Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 8,375 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 348,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,878. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

