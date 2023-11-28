Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 19,572 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 160,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,326. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.