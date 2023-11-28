Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 505,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 2,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.