Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 346 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.
NYSE CABO traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $531.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.23 and a 1-year high of $861.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.08.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 95.08%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
