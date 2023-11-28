Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 346 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $531.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.23 and a 1-year high of $861.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.08.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

