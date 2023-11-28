Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,614 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Children’s Place worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 54,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,300. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

