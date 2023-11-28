Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $176,000 Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VKI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI remained flat at $8.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,854. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0309 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

