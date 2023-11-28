Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 303,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

