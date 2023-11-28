Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $264,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

