Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $212,000 in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

ARTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

