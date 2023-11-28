Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $223,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 41,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

