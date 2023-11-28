Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $984,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $2,928,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 9,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terry Bonno acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KGS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.