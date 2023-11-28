Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 162,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

