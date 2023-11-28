Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 9,422 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 383,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 244,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

