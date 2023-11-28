Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,138 Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,666 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 350.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,642 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,744. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

