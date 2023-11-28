Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 22,991 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 186,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

