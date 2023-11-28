Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,939 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 28,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,687. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

