Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

