Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.99 and last traded at $105.00. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$146.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.
