Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 670,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 684,725 shares.The stock last traded at $60.94 and had previously closed at $61.56.

Several research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,614,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after buying an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

