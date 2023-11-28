LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.85. LendingClub shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 246,609 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

LendingClub Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $650.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 547.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 187.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 164,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

