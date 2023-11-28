Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Trading Down 4.4%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.10. 502,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 764,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

