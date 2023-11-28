Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,935 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 8.37% of Leslie’s worth $144,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,264,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,211,000 after buying an additional 1,027,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

