Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 286.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 9.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

