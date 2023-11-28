LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in LGI Homes by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

