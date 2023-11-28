Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fine Capital Partners L.P.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up 0.3% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 211,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,975,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 423,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,096. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LILAK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.