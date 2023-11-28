Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading 150.5% Higher

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) traded up 150.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 3,964,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,499% from the average session volume of 110,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Up 150.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.