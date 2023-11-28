Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,964 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 5.30% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 982,293 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,730. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

