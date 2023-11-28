Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stake Decreased by Fine Capital Partners L.P.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,699 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder accounts for 99.7% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned 9.81% of Light & Wonder worth $616,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $124,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LNW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. 249,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,523. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

