LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.7 %

LITB stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

