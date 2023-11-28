LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.7 %
LITB stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
