Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $196.27. 44,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

