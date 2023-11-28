Lingotto Investment Management LLP Acquires 111,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 8.9% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Schlumberger worth $136,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 2,861,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,917 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

