Lingotto Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 217,000 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 217,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. UBS Group makes up 0.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

