Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $116.74 Million Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,447 shares during the period. Weatherford International comprises approximately 7.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 2.44% of Weatherford International worth $116,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WFRD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 319,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.91. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.



