Lingotto Investment Management LLP Invests $9.33 Million in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 908,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000. Joby Aviation accounts for about 0.6% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $34,554.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,199. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 1,828,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,062. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

