Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.30

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.30 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 176472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.3 %

About Lithium Americas

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.