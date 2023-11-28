Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,615 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.23. 39,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,770. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

